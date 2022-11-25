Local business sees customers line up for Black Friday deals

BOISE, Idaho — Folks in the Treasure Valley lined up extra early on Friday morning to get their hands on some exclusive vinyl at the Record Exchange.

The longtime record store downtown had 175 exclusives that hit the shelves for Record Store Day Black Friday. The Record Exchange had multiple deals, including half-off white tag used vinyl which runs through Cyber Monday.

“Everything from Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Grateful Dead and Madonna. Run the gamut for new releases to classics that haven’t been pressed on vinyl in some cases for decades,” co-owner Chad Dryden said.

“I’ve got the David Bowie Ben Crosby Record Store Day exclusive and then Smash Mouth. I'm pretty stoked,” customer Matthew Bair said. “I’ve always been a really big Smash Mouth fan.”

People lined up first thing in the morning in low 20-degree temperatures to get their hands on the exclusives they wanted. Others like Sarah Curtis arrived at 10:11 p.m. on Thursday night to be first in line.

“I have a vinyl show on radio Boise so this helps to have some special things,” Curtis said.

And, she came prepared with a list of vinyl she wanted.

“We've got The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, Smokey Robinson, Sly & Robbie, Madonna,” she listed

“Businesses like ours and Rediscovered Books and others downtown, we employee people in town our tax money stays in town so when you support a store like us you're supporting real people,” Dryden said.