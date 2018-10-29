Boise, ID - Fall is all about having a "gourd" time-- and what better way to appreciate the fall staple, than at the annual Idaho Gourd Festival!

This weekend marks the 19th year for the seasonal event, where local artists use real gourds to create intricately beautiful artwork.

Participants compete for the first place ribbon and the coveted "People's Choice Award."

"It's something that you can grow every year, so it's a renewable source, which is kinda cool. And, also as a medium, they come in so many different shapes and sizes that you can do so much with them. Just a variety of things," said Rob Swank, President of Idaho Gourd Society.

The weekend festival at Clubhouse Event Center in Boise featured gourd art demonstrations, a silent auction, and "Make and Take" activities for kids and adults.

With public events like this, Idaho Gourd Society aims to "promote gourd appreciation."