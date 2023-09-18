Local artist reveals new bus shelter public art

CALDWELL, Idaho — A collaborative effort between Valley Regional Transit (VRT), local artist Bobby Gaytan, and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce has resulted in a new public art project in front of Caldwell Library at the VRT bus stop.

"Con Estas Manos" ("With These Hands") is the latest installment of public art projects in Caldwell, as well as the first applied to public transit infrastructure.

Though born in Nampa, Gaytan split his time between South Texas, East Michigan, and South Idaho while growing up. Gaytan's family moved annually to work in the crop fields for seasonal work. During his time in Texas, Gaytan admired the local street art and began sketching his own urban landscapes. He earned a BFA in Graphic Design from Boise State University. He now owns a creative company called Blakbook Pages where he works on commissioned art projects and also serves as an Arts Commissioner for the City of Meridian.

“I am excited to share this with the community. This public art project not only brings art to the community and the street, but also increases the unique character of our city. Partnering with VRT on this project is a success for everyone," said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagnor.

