Local 11-year-old receives Bronze Medal in World Martial Arts championship

NAMPA, Idaho — “I think watching her journey really makes me realize that the mundane, everyday things really lead to excellence,” says Heather Lee.

Heather Lee is the mother of 11-year-old, Zoe Lee.

Heather and her husband Ron signed Zoe up for taekwondo lessons at Champions Martial Arts after seeing an advertisement for the studio.

“It was part of a promotion where you get a free uniform and that type of stuff. We saw her enjoy what she was doing and ever since she was little, she's been very athletic," says Ron.

At a young age, Zoe's parents say she would crawl out of her crib and would have bursts of energy. And after signing her up for classes at the age of six, they realized Zoe had a gift.

“At first, it was really intimidating. But then when I started getting more used to it, it was actually really fun,” says Zoe.

Although Zoe was intimidated in the beginning that didn't stop her growth.

Now only being 11-years-old, she's a second-degree black belt and has competed and placed third in the forum's competition at the American Taekwondo Association World Championships.

Travis Dillow, the owner and Senior Instructor of Champions Martial Arts says, “She happened to qualify in multiple divisions, but she was on the podium, which was third place, for forums competition."

14 students with C.M.A traveled to the competition. All 14 competed and placed, with Zoe placing the highest.

Ron told Idaho News 6, “There was a three-way tie for third place, so number three and four in the world were the other two, and Zoe was number eight. So they had a three-way face-off, and the judges had to make a decision. My heart was jumping, as you can imagine, and they all pointed, all three judges pointed unanimous decision to Zoe.”

"I was really surprised because I didn't think my form was going to win third,” says Zoe.

This year it was bronze for the forum's competition in her age division, but next year, Zoe plans on going for gold.

But without the help from her support system, she wouldn't be where she is today. Zoe says, “My instructors supported me a ton. I got a lot of private lessons with the instructors and my parents supported me a lot.”

“She may not win, she may win, and that's not our goal. I think that the every day, putting your effort to be your best, is what we hope for,” says Heather, Zoe's proud mom.

