Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service will happen in 2021

MARSING, Idaho — The 84th annual Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service will happen this year after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The service will start at 7:15 a.m. on April 4. Gates open for parking at 6 a.m.

Organizers say with the space available and since it is outside, they ask attendees to make the health choices that are right for them. They do ask to maintain social distancing and to use good hygiene.

In 2020, organizers said they wanted to support the decisions of local, state and federal governments, as well as be responsible community members.

Going up to Lizard Butte does take a few minutes, so attendees should plan to be parked with some time to get settled before the service begins. People attending should plan on dressing warmly and bring blankets or low chairs to sit on.

The Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service is the Pacific Northwest's oldest continuing Easter Sunrise Service.