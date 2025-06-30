PRESS CONFERENCE: Kootenai Co. Sheriff gives update on active shooter situation in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff, Bob Norris held a press conference to discuss the active shooter situation that unfolded on Sunday afternoon in Coeur d'Alene.

During the press conference, Norris explained that authorities believe there was only a single shooter involved. Two unidentified firefighters died in the incident, and another was seriously injured but remains in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Furthermore, the fire appears to have been started by the suspect as a precursor to a planned ambush. The suspect's identity has yet to be released.

You can find the original story here: Active shooter kills two firefighters, prompts emergency shelter-in-place order in Coeur d'Alene