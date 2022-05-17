Watch
News

Actions

LIVE: Idaho 2022 Primary Election results

Idaho Elections
Doug Lock-Smith
Idaho Elections
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 15:57:14-04

Idaho News 6 is tracking live Idaho Primary 2022 Elections results below.

Idaho GOP Primary Races

Idaho Democratic Races

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light