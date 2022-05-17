News Actions Facebook Tweet Email LIVE: Idaho 2022 Primary Election results Doug Lock-Smith By: KIVI Staff Posted at 1:55 PM, May 17, 2022 and last updated 2022-05-17 15:57:14-04 Idaho News 6 is tracking live Idaho Primary 2022 Elections results below.Idaho GOP Primary RacesIdaho Democratic Races Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Shine A Light