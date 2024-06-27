Little Valley fire near Vale scorches 18,000 acres in east Oregon

VALE, Oregon — A fire reported on Wednesday, June 26 has grown to cover nearly 18,000 acres near Vale, in east Oregon.

Currently, no information on the containment status of the active fire is available. Efforts to suppress the fire on June 26 saw the use of 9 air tankers dropping retardant on the flames.

Firefighters in the area aren't just busy responding to the Little Valley fire, a 1,000 acre wildfire south of Adrian, Oregon was also reported on June 26, and both remain active at this time.

You can get a look at the smoke from the Little Valley fire through the cameras on AlertFire.org by selecting the Rhinehard Butte camera view.