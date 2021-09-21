Little: Idaho directing additional $10 million to hospitals, clinics and nursing facilities

Idaho is directing an additional $10 million in relief dollars for hospitals, primary and urgent care clinics, and skilled nursing facilities due to the surge in COVID-19 patients needing care. Gov. Brad Little made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Idaho is reporting 243,565 total cases of #IdahoCovid19 (including 1,244 new) and 2,649 deaths to date (13 new, reported to the state since yesterday). Details at https://t.co/BYu73fcA9Z pic.twitter.com/nAvVRLI6Ee — DHW (@IDHW) September 20, 2021

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) statewide last week because of the increase in patients. Although it is activated statewide, hospitals will implement as needed and according to their own policies.

Not all hospitals will move to that standard of care, if they are managing under their current circumstances, they can continue to do so.

We have taken many steps to preserve access to healthcare during the pandemic, and this latest round of support will help ease the burden on our hospitals and healthcare heroes right now. #IdahoCOVID19 https://t.co/JTbwfxcSqf — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 21, 2021

“We have taken many steps to preserve access to healthcare during the pandemic, and this latest round of support will help ease the burden on our hospitals and healthcare heroes right now,” Governor Little said.

Little and the state of Idaho have directed the following resources, according to a news release:



New funds to establish three new monoclonal antibody treatment facilities across Idaho. There are 32 Idaho hospitals offering monoclonal antibodies in Idaho.

By mobilizing the National Guard, deploying a military medical response team to North Idaho, and contracting with the federal government, up to 370 additional personnel were added to assist hospitals.

Total $7 million to hospitals to help relieve staffing shortages.

Total $4.5 million for primary care and urgent care entities that serve an important role in keeping people from becoming so ill they need to seek medical care at the hospital.

Total $8.5 million to preserve hospital capacity by increasing discharges from hospitals to skilled nursing facilities for COVID-19 positive patients.

Temporary licensing fees were waived again for retired or inactive nurses so they can activate their licenses and reenter the workforce more easily.

$30 million toward expanded COVID-19 testing in Idaho K-12 schools to minimize virus transmission.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is holding a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to watch the briefing.