Little answers questions from Idahoans on AARP call Tuesday

IDAHO — Gov. Brad Little held a telephone town hall with AARP Idaho Tuesday, where he took questions from Idahoans around the state. During the hour-long call, Little spoke with Idahoans around the state about their concerns, ranging from COVID-19 to the legislature.

One of the main topics of discussion was how Little was going to improve infrastructure around the state.

"I will guarantee you; your local roads will get better. Everybody talks about the infrastructure bill from congress. My proposal is significantly more than what they are doing and that’s your tax dollars, that federal money,” Little said. "Congress sent that check to us on their credit card. My investments in local roads, bridges and safety is basically paid for with cash and it's not going to be an increase in taxes, and it's not going to be on anybody’s credit card.”

Related: Income tax cut HB 436 headed to Governor's desk

Callers also wanted to more about Little’s plan for improving rural roads and bridges and improving broadband in rural areas.

One caller asked why the legislature would be pushing for tax relief bills over infrastructure repairs — and Little said due to the surplus in the state — there is enough money for both.

“We have $225 million and there's frankly even a little more than that if you go out to USDA and some of the other ones that are available for broadband expansion,” Little said. “It's not a bad question to say, ‘why are we doing record tax relief and not addressing these things,’ and we really are in the position of as my mother would tell me, ‘have my cake and eat it too.’”

To listen to a recording of the call, click here.