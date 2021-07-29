Lightning-sparked fire burning in the Boise National Forest

The Deer Fire burning near Arrowrock Dam in the Boise National Forest was sparked at around 3 p.m. Wednesday and was started by lightning. The fire burned around private property and grew to around 1,000 acres.

The fire started in grass and sagebrush and burned quickly up into a string of timber. A news release says it is burning east in the direction of the Cottonwood Guard Station.

People should use caution driving along the Arrowrock Road (#268) corridor and expect to encounter fire traffic and delays as crews work to suppress the fire. There are currently no closures in effect.

Anyone heading toward Atlanta should take National Forest System Road 327. NFS Road 384 is closed for construction and impassable.

Resources assigned to the fire include two initial attack crews, six engines, two heavy airtankers, three helicopters, two bulldozers and six Single Engine Air Tankers.