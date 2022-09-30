Lighting sparks several fires north of Emmett, containment expected this weekend

Lightning sparked several fires near Emmett Wednesday night, most of which are expected to be contained by Saturday.

BLM Idaho Fire crews are working on five separate fires in Gem County following lightning Wednesday night. BLM officials say crews have stopped the active fire spread and are enforcing containment lines and moping up hotspots through Saturday.

Here's what BLM Idaho Fire reported on each fire Friday morning:

Flat Fire

● Location: 15 miles north of Emmett

● Mapped size: 980 acres

● Contained: Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

● Estimated control: Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

● Resources: Two dozers, two engines, two hand crews, one fuel tender and one water tender *

● Fuel type: Grass, brush

● Road Closures: None

● Structures threatened: No

● Cause: Lightning

Border Fire (Merged with Jake Fire on Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m.)

● Location: 21 miles north of Emmett

● Mapped size: 9,149 acres

● Estimated containment: Sept. 30 at noon

● Estimated control: Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

● Resources: Smoke jumpers, four dozers, two hand crews and four engines*

● Fuel type: Grass, brush

● Road Closures: None

● Structures threatened: No

● Cause: Lightning

Hog Fire

● Location: 27 miles north of Emmett

● Mapped size: 1,280 acres

● Contained: Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

● Estimated control: Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

● Resources: One dozer and six engines *

● Fuel type: Grass, brush

● Road Closures: None

● Structures threatened: No

● Cause: Lightning

Sheep Fire

● Location: 29 miles north of Emmett

● Mapped size: 510 acres

● Estimated containment: Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

● Estimated control: Oct. 1

● Resources: Smoke jumpers and two hand crews *

● Fuel type: Grass, brush

● Road Closures: None

● Structures threatened: No

● Cause: Lightning

Biggy Fire

● Location: 27 miles north of Emmett

● Mapped size: Nine acres

● Contained: Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

● Estimated control: Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

● Resources: Sharing resources with Hog Fire

● Fuel type: Grass, brush

● Road Closures: None

● Structures threatened: No

● Cause: Lightning

