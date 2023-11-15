Light it up! Anonymous donation will bring light to Dona Larson Park for BSU women's athletics

BOISE — Boise State Women's athletics got a big boost from an anonymous donor.

The unnamed benefactor is giving the school a generous 7-figure donation designated for capital projects that directly impact Bronco women's sports programs, including the installation of lights for Huber Field at Dona Larsen Park.

The 2023 Mountain West Champion Bronco softball team plays home games on the field and is excited to give fans the chance to see the team under the glow of new lights.

Director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey thanked the donor in a release on Tuesday saying "On behalf of the entire department, our student-athletes, and especially our champion softball team, thank you for your generous donation. We had a need and Bronco Nation responded,"

The donation to women's sports is significant following last year's 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

Boise State features one of the longest-recognized women's athletic departments in the Pacific Northwest predating the passing of Title IX.

Nearly 200 female student-athletes compete athletically for BSU on an annual basis.

