Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display.

In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight.

This year is probably the last year for the large format show due to Roger's Health. Roger has a rare form of Lymphoma and had a bone marrow transplant in 2019, requiring Chemotherapy maintenance treatment.

"I had an infusion of an immunotherapy of chemo on Jan 5th. On January 12 of this year I came down with COVID," said DeBolt.

Roger Spent 63 days in the Hospital. "In March, I was intubated, the doctors the nurses, my family no one thought I was going to make it," DeBolt said.

While he was recovering his wife Sally joined a few virtual meetings with a group of Christmas light enthusiasts from all over the country as she and Roger have done in years past. She let the group know about Roger's condition and several members donated to a GoFundMe to help them with bills.

In April While recovering in his hospital bed Roger decided to join one of the weekly virtual meetings. Roger was asked If he was going to do his Christmas light show this year. "I'm wheelchair-bound right now. I have no idea what my physical capabilities are going to be," said DeBolt. That's when Ron Howard from California said, "Who wants to go to Boise to help Roger put up his Christmas lights?"

Several people volunteered to help Roger with his lights. He recovered and was back on his feet. Roger didn't expect the group to show up but in November a group of ten people showed up ready to help put up the lights.

Ron Howard and Steve Ripaldi from California, Eric Schulz from Texas, Peter Senarighi from Minnesota, and Lorne Counter and Kevin Thomas from Washington all used their own time and money to travel to Boise.

Fred Mccarn, Chris Schmierer, and Anthony Milward from the Treasure Valley also volunteered their time to set up the lights.

"It means the world to me to have those guys come out and support us and it was like family out here," said DeBolt.

The DeBolt Christmas light show raises money for Make-A-Wish of Idaho for children with critical illnesses. You can donate to the cause here.

You can watch the light show nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.



