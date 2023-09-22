Liberty, Timberline and White Pine schools lift order to shelter-in-place

Updated 3:25pm - The shelter-in-place order for three Boise School District schools has been lifted. Dismissals are expected to resume shortly.
The Shelter in Place at Liberty, Timberline & White Pine has been lifted. Dismissal will now take place at those schools. Thank you for your understanding.— Boise School District (@BSDEducation) September 22, 2023
************************************************
Police activity is causing a delayed dismissal for Liberty, Timberline, and White Pine.
Because of police activity in the area, today's school dismissal at Liberty, Timberline and White Pine has been delayed. Updates to follow.— Boise School District (@BSDEducation) September 22, 2023
All three schools in the Boise School District are following protocol and are under orders to shelter-in-place.
Because of police activity in the area, today's school dismissal at Liberty, Timberline and White Pine has been delayed. Updates to follow.— Boise School District (@BSDEducation) September 22, 2023