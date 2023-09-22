Watch Now
Liberty, Timberline and White Pine schools lift order to shelter-in-place

Posted at 3:09 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 17:27:52-04

Updated 3:25pm - The shelter-in-place order for three Boise School District schools has been lifted. Dismissals are expected to resume shortly.

Police activity is causing a delayed dismissal for Liberty, Timberline, and White Pine.

All three schools in the Boise School District are following protocol and are under orders to shelter-in-place.

