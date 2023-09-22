Liberty, Timberline and White Pine schools lift order to shelter-in-place

Updated 3:25pm - The shelter-in-place order for three Boise School District schools has been lifted. Dismissals are expected to resume shortly.

The Shelter in Place at Liberty, Timberline & White Pine has been lifted. Dismissal will now take place at those schools. Thank you for your understanding. — Boise School District (@BSDEducation) September 22, 2023

Police activity is causing a delayed dismissal for Liberty, Timberline, and White Pine.

Because of police activity in the area, today's school dismissal at Liberty, Timberline and White Pine has been delayed. Updates to follow. — Boise School District (@BSDEducation) September 22, 2023

All three schools in the Boise School District are following protocol and are under orders to shelter-in-place.