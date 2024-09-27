Lewis and Clark motivates Tennessee man to run the River of no Return

BOISE, Idaho — In 1805, Lewis and Clark decided to find another route to the Pacific rather then try their hand on the Main Salmon River in their handmade canoes.

Over 200 years later, the area remains unchanged in the largest wilderness area in the country, but that history inspired Aaron Liverance to float this mighty Idaho river.

"The River of no Return, the lore and the history behind it. That was really the dream," said Liverance. "I wanted to canoe the one river that Lewis and Clark wouldn’t canoe, just to see if I could hack it. It's the greatest adventure in American history as far as I’m concerned."

Today, the Main Salmon River draws around 10,000 people to float through the Frank Church Wilderness of No Return every year. However, most people do it in a raft, Aaron decided to try it in an old school Old Town Canoe by himself.

"This is a limited model, they don’t even make this thing anymore," said Liverance. "This is a remake of that 1903 Charles River with the same specs — just with modern materials."

Like many others when first hearing this story I thought Aaron was crazy. However, as I talked to him I found out he took safety very seriously and trained with mentors before attempting this mission.

Aaron also took a survival course here in Idaho before putting on the river. A trip down the Main Salmon normally takes about five days, but it took Aaron ten days to navigate from Corn Creek past Riggins to Spring bar.

"I'm going to be scouting every rapid so that is where a lot of time was spent in hiking and scouting," said Liverance.

Aaron did not portage any of the rapids, but he did line his canoe down nine rapids — that is a process where he walks along the bank guiding his canoe down the rapid with ropes.

"There is an art to lining a canoe and I get the same thrill out of lining a canoe as I do riding," said Liverance. "You got one rope tied to your bow, one tied to your stern and you are just dictating direction. When you get a good shot you untie one side and just shoot her through, but that is all your food and gear so it is very nerve-racking."

A ten-day trip also meant that Aaron had to weather storms, four days of rain, and rising water levels. He shared this wilderness area with wildlife and reveled in the fact this area remains wild and scenic.

"It was just something else out there, I don't have the words to express how it feels to be in true wilderness," said Liverance. "It looks the same now as it did when Lewis and Clark put eyes on it and I'm very grateful that we have places like that left in America."

However, Aaron wasn't out there alone, as even after the lottery permit season, rafters come from all over to float the Main Salmon. Aaron felt that the hospitality and the river culture here in Idaho added even more to a once in a lifetime trip.

"You hear about southern hospitality, it doesn't have nothing on the northwest," said Aaron with a smile. "I met so many cool people out there and they were all just blown away that I was out there in that canoe and by myself."

Solo adventuring does come with added risks, especially on the river. Click here for the harrowing tale of survival earlier this spring on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River to learn more about the risks and mistakes to avoid. It's always safer to go with a group.