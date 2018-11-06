Les Schwab teams up with Foodbank for annual turkey drive

What would Thanksgiving be without the turkey? For many Idahoans, traditions like the big turkey dinner the holiday is known for can be an extravagance they just can't afford. But one local company is hoping to help. For the 13th year, local Les Schwab Tire Centers locations are helping The Idaho Foodbank collect turkeys for people who are in need.

"In addition to accepting turkey donations, they're also accepting non-perishable food donations in each of their stores, and on top of that, funds can now be donated through The Idaho Foodbank website," said Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk.

Those much-needed turkey donations can be dropped off at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location or the Foodbank warehouse on TK Ave. in Boise. You can also go to idahofoodbank.org to give there.