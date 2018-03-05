Legislature celebrates Idaho Day

1:35 PM, Mar 5, 2018
Marissa Morrison
BOISE, Idaho - It was a celebration of all things Idaho inside the Capitol Monday. 

"Idaho Day" was created by the Legislature during the 2014 session. It is to be observed each year on March 4, or March 5 if March 4 is a Sunday, to commemorate the creation of Idaho by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863. 

This year's theme "Idaho Remembers" honored the 100th Anniversary of WWI armistice and all Idaho veterans who have served. 

"It's incredibly important for us to remember where we came from because it gives us a great grounding for where we're going," Lt. Gov. Brad Little, R-Idaho, said. 

