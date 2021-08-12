Watch
LDS Church urges members wear masks, get vaccinated

Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 17:51:37-04

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are urging members to wear face masks and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a message online, the First Presidency said "We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders.” They say they urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible.

"We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders," said the First Presidency in the letter. "Please know of our sincere love and great concern for all of God’s children."

Local leaders should encourage members to follow preventative measures based on recommendations from the WHO and the CDC.

