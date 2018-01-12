Lawsuit claims Idaho school failed to protect child

3:45 PM, Jan 12, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A recently filed lawsuit claims a former staffer at a southwestern Idaho school sexually assaulted a child while other office employees did nothing to stop the behavior.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a minor on Jan. 5. The lawsuit comes after former Kuna School District office manager Melissa Whiteley was fired and was the focus of police investigation for inappropriate conduct with a minor. No charges have been filed against Whiteley and the investigation is still ongoing.

The lawsuit claims Whiteley "groomed" a child --who attorney say has a learning disorder -- in seventh, eighth and ninth grades. The lawsuit goes on to allege that district staffers failed to protect the victim.

The child's lawyer seeks $2 million in damages.

School district spokesman David Reinhart declined to comment due to the active lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top