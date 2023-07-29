Law enforcement treats local youth to back to school shopping

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon Law Enforcement Foundation along with other agencies gave more than several kids the opportunity to get ready for the school year.

The annual back-to-school backpacks program is here and 50 students had the chance to spend 200 dollars on any needed supplies for the upcoming school year

Sheriff Donahue, with Canyon County Sheriff's Office, “The kids they’re really brought here by circumstance or interaction with our sheriff officers when they’re doing their daily jobs, they identified some kids that may need a little more help."

Sheriff Donahue says the event has been happening for a decade... giving kids the chance to not only shop for school but build relationships with law enforcement as well

Avila Roe is going to the fourth grade, her mom says they received an email just two days before the event, thanks to a submission from Avila’s teacher.

“I really just want to thank say thank you for my teacher Mrs. Halley for signing me up,” says Avila, “I’m not saying a lot but I kind of struggled a little bit in third grade and had a really hard time.”

Avila had the chance to get everything on her school supply list, from shoes, to markers, Kleenex and her favorite purchase of the trip, her backpack.

“I got these like smiley face ones that you know, and it came with headphones and a lunch box,” she says.

Towards the end of her shopping spree Avila was set for her first day of class, and her mother, Rachel Rubio, couldn’t be more grateful.

“It just makes me really happy that’s she going to go to school have her first day of school and she’s going to be able to feel like everyone else and that’s what we want for our kids.”

Along with the two hundred dollars three bikes were also given away to randomly selected youth who were a part of the event.

