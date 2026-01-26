Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Law enforcement searching for IDOC inmate who walked away from job site in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) is working to locate an IDOC Orofino inmate who walked away from a job detail in Lewiston near Thain Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to a recent social media post from IDOC, the inmate, 42-year-old David R. Johnson, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs roughly 182 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Johnson was previously convicted of Grand Theft in Nez Perce County, and his sentence was due to end this upcoming April.

If you or anyone you know has seen David R. Johnson, please call 911 immediately.

