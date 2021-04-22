Watch
Lavaside Fire near Firth quickly grows to 200 acres

Tom Bergen, Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire
Posted at 8:37 PM, Apr 21, 2021
A fire several miles away from Firth quickly grew to more than 200 acres Wednesday.

The Lavaside fire, burning between a canal and the Snake River west of Firth, grew to around 200 acres after starting around 4 p.m. April 21, according to Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire. The fire is currently 0% contained with no estimated containment time.

The fire moved south due to light winds that have since slowed down and slowed the fire's movement, according to BLM Idaho Fire. The fire is buring on flat terrain with grass, brush and juniper. Several agencies including BLM responded to the fire.

There are structures a halfmile from the fire but no closures are currently in place.

