Lavaside Fire near Firth quickly grows to 200 acres

A fire several miles away from Firth quickly grew to more than 200 acres Wednesday.

The Lavaside fire, burning between a canal and the Snake River west of Firth, grew to around 200 acres after starting around 4 p.m. April 21, according to Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire. The fire is currently 0% contained with no estimated containment time.

#LavasideFire #BLMIFDFire #FireYear2021

UPDATE 4.21.21 8pm: Winds have died down slowing the fire's progress to the south. The fire is burning between a canal & the Snake River, west of Firth. The fire is estimated at 200 acres.

Photo from earlier. Credit: Tom Bergen pic.twitter.com/irWNMYy4fN — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) April 22, 2021

The fire moved south due to light winds that have since slowed down and slowed the fire's movement, according to BLM Idaho Fire. The fire is buring on flat terrain with grass, brush and juniper. Several agencies including BLM responded to the fire.

There are structures a halfmile from the fire but no closures are currently in place.