LAUNCH Idaho Kids conference focused on resiliency, mental health

BOISE, Idaho — If you work with young children, a free conference happening on August 9 is worth checking out. There is still time to sign up for LAUNCH Idaho Kids, a conference focused on resiliency and mental health.

The conference wants to give teachers and childcare workers the tools to help support young children and their families. Project LAUNCH is bringing an impressive list of guest speakers including Alex Sheen, the founder and of the non-profit Because I Said Would, and Sonia Manzano, who spent over 40 years playing Maria on Sesame Street.

Idaho News 6

"The theme of the conference is about resiliency and all the things that we have all been through the last year has been crazy," said Brenda Davis, LAUNCH Conference Coordinator. "WE need to come back and focus on the children. Focus on what they need."

The LAUNCH Idaho Kids conference is happening on August 9 and starts at 9 a.m. at the Boise Centre. It's free to attend and will be emceed by our own Michelle Edmonds.

Click here to reserve your spot at the conference.