Last chance for a final float this year. Boise River float season to officially close on Labor Day.

Anyone hoping to get one final float this year in should do so soon — the official Float Season on the Boise River will come to a close on Labor Day.

Raft rentals and shuttle service will be available September 2-5, according to a news release from City of Boise officials.

Officials with the Boise Fire Department encourage anyone planning on going on the river to plan ahead and have appropriate gear with them, including life jackets, rafts and a paddle to control float devices away from low-hanging trees. Anyone under 14 years old is required to wear a life jacket.

More information on floating the Boise River is available here.