Lasagna Love working to feed families, spread kindness

BOISE, Idaho — While the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges, it's also inspired acts of kindness. One organization formed during the pandemic with the goal of addressing food insecurity and spreading kindness during a stressful and uncertain time.

Lasagna Love's volunteers make lasagna for anyone who needs some extra help getting dinner on the table.

"It could be surgery, it could be they lost their job. It could just be a really busy time for them and they just don't have--they're just too stressed to make dinner for their family," Regional Leader for Lasagna Love in Boise, Holly Finch said.

Lasagna Love hasn't been around for long, it started at the beginning of the pandemic.

"This was actually started during COVID because of all of the people that were losing their jobs and then it just kind of spread from there," Finch said.

Finch said because of COVID, volunteers don't get to meet the people they're cooking for, but they do get to see the story shared when the person requested a meal.

"I think my favorite one so far is a gal that was going through breast cancer. Her story was like I just can't cook for my family, for my husband and that was adding to her stress," Finch said.

When Finch learned about Lasagna Love and started volunteering, the organization hadn't spread to Boise yet, but now the need is growing faster than the number of volunteers. She said she used to be matched with a family to cook lasagna for every other week, but now she sometimes makes two or three lasagnas a week but still can't match the need.

"I have 20 families that don't get matched every week so I need some more volunteers," Finch said.

Finch said volunteers can cook as often as they want to; they're not tied to making lasagna every week. If you're interested in volunteering, click here.

To request a meal for yourself or someone else, click here. You can request a meal once every 28 days.