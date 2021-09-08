Large events still happening in Boise despite overwhelmed hospitals

BOISE — Despite the state’s activation of Crisis Standards of Care in North Idaho and health official’s warnings about hospital capacity due to COVID-19, the City of Boise is allowing two large events to happen this weekend.

The Boise Pride Festival and Art in the Park will both take place starting on Friday. Both events are outdoors in open spaces, but Central District Health reports Ada County is currently in the highest transmission level.

The president of Boise Pride told Idaho News 6 that the health and safety of the community is their number one priority and they have worked hard on different protocols like requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

“The health and safety of our community is and will always be our #1 priority,” said Michael Dale, President of Boise Pride’s board of directors. “We have worked hard to put health & safety protocols in place for this year’s festival. All attendees of the festival are required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Plus, we are offering free on-site rapid testing starting Thursday, September 9 both on-site just outside the festival grounds as well as a site in Meridian. These entry requirements also extend to all volunteers, performers, vendors, and festival staff. Plus, we are very happy to be contributing to the public health of the city with convenient, free COVID-19 testing available for anyone.”

Saint Alphonsus, who is a sponsor of the event, says they will have a mobile vaccine clinic on-site and encourage the community to take precautions, like mask-wearing and social distancing when gathering in large groups.

The Boise Art Museum hosts Art in the Park and officials say they are committed to providing a safe experience for all who attend.

The safety of everyone in the community is our primary concern. Boise Art Museum is paying close attention to the CDC and local government guidelines related to COVID at all times. BAM’s Art in the Park is 100% outdoors on 14 acres in the 43-acre Julia Davis Park. There is plenty of space for physical distancing. We have put additional safety protocols in place, including installing hand-sanitizing stations, recommending masks, and providing free masks at our Welcome Center and Information Booth. Amenities for artists have been re-designed for their safety as well. We have been planning for this event for a year and will be holding it responsibly by following all of the required guidelines," Executive Director Melanie Fales told Idaho News 6.

More information regarding safety guidelines for the event can be found on the Boise Art Museum's website.

You can watch the Boise City Special Events Team meeting here: