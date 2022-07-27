Landis Sims inspires limb different people in Idaho with his amazing story

BOISE, Idaho — A new documentary called Landis: Just Watch Me, tells the story of the first high school baseball player who was born without feet or hands.

Landis Sims has an inspirational story, this 16-year-old followed his dreams despite people telling him his goal would never become a reality, from an early age Landis fell in love with baseball.

"Baseball has always been my thing even when I was super little so I don’t remember what originally drew me in, but what really keeps me going is just the every day grind," said Landis. "I just enjoy grinding it out and having a lot of fun with it."

Early this week, Landis and film maker Eric Cochran were in Boise, on Tuesday night they had a showing of this new documentary at the Egyptian Theatre where hundreds of people showed up to hear this amazing story.

The film took eight years to make and follows Landis's journey through the highs and lows, while also showcasing how Landis is one of more than 30,000 people to get specialized equipment through grants from the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

"Honestly the Challenged Athletes Foundation has enabled Landis to compete and play baseball at a high level," said Cochran. "Without the Challenged Athletes Foundation, we wouldn’t even be here."

What a ride it has been for a kid who has a passion for baseball, Landis has gotten to work out with major leaguers, been inside the Yankees clubhouse and he has also thrown out the first pitch at several stadiums, including Yankees Stadium twice.

"It’s super cool throwing out the first pitch especially at Yankee Stadium," said Landis. "You look up it and it just keeps going more and more people, so it is a really cool experience to get to do."

Part of the tour also includes paying it forward, Landis held a baseball clinic here in Boise, he's a mentor, role model and someone for other limb different children here in Idaho and across the world to look up to.

"The biggest thing is you have to keep working, you can’t let anything get to you, you can’t let what people say get to you," said Landis.

So if you have ever been told you can't do something or that's impossible, Landis and this documentary provides a powerful message to keep going, believe in yourself and there are no limits to what you can accomplish even if the odds are stacked against you.

"It is emotional and I think what the audience takes away is he's an example of what you can do with hard work, perseverance and the right support system," said Cochran of Taikuli Productions. "I just think it is going to be an amazing story for everyone to see."

Landis: Just Watch Me can be rented and streams on Apple+, Google Play and Amazon Prime.

