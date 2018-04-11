Lake Lowell to open for the season Sunday

CANYON COUNTY, ID - Lake Lowell will open to boating this coming Sunday, April 15, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On that day, the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge will also re-open the Lower Dam Recreation Area and all boat ramps. Boat ramps are located at the east and west ends of the Upper Dam, the Lower Dam Recreation Area, and Parking Lots 1 and 7 on the south side of the lake.

“Lake Lowell is a recreation destination for families in the summer,” said Refuge Manager Annette de Knijf. “Because Lake Lowell is a part of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, it is also a destination for wildlife. We encourage visitors to watch for fishing osprey and bald eagles, surface-nesting western and Clark’s grebes, and many other animals that will also be using the lake this summer. To help protect wildlife, we ask visitors to follow all Refuge regulations and remind boaters to please slow down for wildlife in no-wake zones.”

Current regulations are available at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Deer_Flat/visit/plan_your_visit.html [fws.gov].

Visitors are also invited to the Refuge Visitor Center, which offers views of lake and uplands wildlife from the observation room -- and opportunities to learn about local wildlife from interpretive displays and hands-on kids’ activities, officials said.

Visitors can also enjoy the nearby half-mile, self-guided nature trail and 2-mile interpretive Centennial Trail.

The Visitor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The entrance road is at the corner of Roosevelt and Indiana Avenues.

For additional information and maps, please visit www.fws.gov/deerflat [fws.gov].