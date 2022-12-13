Watch Now
News

Actions

Lake Hazel Middle School evacuated due to reported bomb threat

Ada County Sheriff
Idaho News 6
Ada County Sheriff
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 16:09:34-05

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Lake Hazel Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a reported bomb threat.

ACSO deputies are on scene searching the school.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Idaho News 6 all students were walked from the middle school to Lake Hazel Elementary. Parents can meet their children there. Classes are canceled for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light