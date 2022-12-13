Lake Hazel Middle School evacuated due to reported bomb threat

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Lake Hazel Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a reported bomb threat.

All students been evacuated from Lake Hazel middle school in reference to a bomb threat. The students are being moved to Lake Hazel Elementary, while ACSO deputies check the middle school — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) December 13, 2022

ACSO deputies are on scene searching the school.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Idaho News 6 all students were walked from the middle school to Lake Hazel Elementary. Parents can meet their children there. Classes are canceled for the rest of the day.