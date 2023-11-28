Lake Cascade Marina becoming a reality

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort has just signed a 20-year lease with the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department, clearing the way for waterfront expansion on Lake Cascade and making it America's only ski, golf and lake resort.

The Marina at Tamarack Resort, expected to open in 2024, is planned to have 200 boat slips, on-water fuel, boat mooring facilities, rentals, and retail offerings. The plan includes dedicated slips for personal watercraft.

The project will expand marina parking, create a sand sports and beach area, and have concession options from Tamarack's Mountain Bites food truck.

Pending an environmental analysis from the Bureau of Reclamation, construction is ready to start. The resort hopes to open on Memorial Day and remain open through October 1, annually.

During the summer the resort is already a home for golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, and rafting on Lake Cascade.