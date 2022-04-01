Lady A, Eve 6, LFO, O-Town to headline Boise Music Festival

This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

Who is playing at the 2022 Boise Music Festival? The Boise Music Festival lineup is starting to take shape.

The Boise Music Festival concert event at Expo Idaho welcomes thousands of fans for a day of national and regional touring acts.

The 2022 event will feature country act Lady A – formerly known as Lady Antebellum, 90s act LFO, Eve 6, *NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick and others. The lineup was announced on air on Lite FM and other stations owned by event promoter Townsquare Media Thursday morning.

The festival marks its eleventh edition in 2022. It evolved from a free event in Boise’s Ann Morrison Park to a paid attendance model in Garden City at Expo Idaho and the Western Idaho Fairgrounds in 2012. The festival will be held all day Saturday, June 25th, 2022.

Ticket prices run as high as $89.17, with some as low as $27.66.

Lady A is a leading country trio, with scores of Grammys and millions of albums sold.

Pop 2000s tour will join the Boise Music Festival

The concert will host the Pop 2000 tour, with a variety of late-1990s, early-2000s acts.

LFO, known for its 1999 hit Summer Girls, has the familiar hook “looks like a girl from Abercrombie and Fitch.” Other acts include boy band O-Town, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, and Ryan Cabrera.

Additional acts include Walker Hayes, Eve 6, Tate McCrae, and local favorite Rocci Johnson Band.

The festival hosts a variety of national acts each year, including Train, Pitbull, MC Hammer, Joan Jett, Backstreet Boys, and others. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.