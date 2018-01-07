Lack of snow hurting local businesses

BOISE, Idaho - The lack of fresh snow at local ski resorts is impacting the bottom line for many local businesses. Bogus Basin Recreation Area scaled back operations for the second day in a row on Saturday. A 20" base is keeping some chairlifts open with early season conditions.

The owner of Backcountry Pursuit says December sales were down 12% compared to last year which was a banner year for them. Bogus Basin hopes to expand their snowmaking efforts in the future which as a result could help out Boise businesses.

"Snowmaking at Bogus Basin is huge, that's going be for every skier around here to be able to ski by Christmas and then for me and the other retailers around town being able to ski by Christmas is going to be key for everybody success around here," said Tyson Stellrecht of Backcountry Pursuit.

While current conditions are causing Bogus Basin to scale back downhill skiing, the new "Glade runner" Mountain Coaster is up and running, nordic trails are open, and the tubing hill is open for business.