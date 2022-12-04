Lack of offensive production leads to a BSU loss in the Mountain West Championship to Fresno State, 28-16

BOISE, Idaho — After going undefeated in Conference games, Boise State football was unable to come up with the last win needed to win the championship game. Fresno State's defense put a stop to the Broncos' high-powered offense and ultimately won 28-16.

“I’m sorry to Bronco Nation," said head coach Andy Avalos, "that we didn’t finish the mission tonight.”

The Broncos had said all year that their goal was to win the Mountain West title. Their first month of the season was filled with changes and hurdles, but the firing of their offensive coordinator Tim Plough and the departure of their starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier didn't set them back. They went on a 7-1 run after starting the season 2-2.

Quarterback Taylen Green struggled on the day, completing less than half of his passing attempts and throwing two interceptions.

Avalos is still happy with what Green brings to the table on and off the field, and is fond of his quarterback.

“Again how he impacts the other people around him because when you play that position a lot like a coach," Avalos said, "it’s as much about how you lead and impact others, let alone how you lead yourself. And we’re just so grateful for the energy and the spark that he brought when he got his opportunity to jump in there because I think everybody can see how different it was.”

Davis Koetter, the game's leading receiver and the only Bronco to reach the endzone, was pushed to this big role after Stefan Cobbs was ruled out due to injury.

“Disappointing," Said Koetter on how he felt after the game. "I feel bad for a lot of the guys in that locker room. Put a lot into that. Coaches have put a lot into it. People, supporting staff, people in this room that put a lot into it. So, I feel bad for bronco nation, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry it wasn’t enough.”

The team will have to chance to compete in a bowl game in the coming weeks. Their destination and opponent will be announced on Sunday.

