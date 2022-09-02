Labor Day travel is up 22% from last year, Idaho gas prices continue to slowly decrease

IDAHO — Travelers can expect busy roads and crowded airports this Labor Day weekend. Bookings for airfare, hotels, rental cars, cruises and tours for the holiday are up 22% from a year ago, according to AAA.

AAA reports this year's top Labor Day travel destinations include:

Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Anaheim, CA Salt Lake City, UT Jackson Hole, WY Oregon Coast Spokane, WA Honolulu, HI Vancouver, British Columbia San Diego, CA

State parks and National Parks are also expected to be very busy over the weekend.

Travelers will also be paying more this weekend than in the last two years. Airfare is up 30% since 2020, while hotel prices are up 53% and car rentals are up 32%.

Gas prices, thankfully, are down from their historic highs just a few months ago. According to AAA, the average price of gas nationally is now $3.80 per gallon, down from $5.03 per gallon back in June. Idaho's current average cost per gallon is $4.54.