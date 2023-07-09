L39ION repeats as champions at the 36th Twilight Criterium in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Cyclists raced in downtown Boise averaging speed over 30 mile-per-hour and flying faster then 40 during sprints on a closed track in front of the Idaho State Capitol in the Twilight Criterium.

In the men's pro race, the Miami Blazers were out in front with about 15 laps to go, but in all the years I've covered this event a L39ION(Legion) rider has won this event every single time.

So with a few laps to go the team out of Los Angeles made their move. Ty Magnus won his second straight Twilight Criterium with his teammate and one of the founders of the team, Corey Williams coming in second.

In the women's pro race, Skylar Schneider went on a mad dash to leave the field behind as this L39ION rider won her third straight Twilight Criterium.

“It’s so exciting it just builds and builds and builds," said Juanita, a Boise resident. "We ride our bikes down, we have a couple of beers and it's awesome."

Paola Munoz races for Miami Nights and finished second in the Twilight Criterium. She holds the overall lead in the American Criterium Cup at the halfway point of the season.

Munoz is from Chile and she enjoyed her time in Boise, like most riders she loved this race because of the atmosphere created by the fans.

"I think the best is the people around the circuit," said Munoz. "They make it so much fun and they have so much love for us."

There was a scary moment when a crash happened in the final lap of the last men's race before the pro races.

Riders went through the barrier and there were some collarbone and leg injuries, most riders came out of the crash with scrapes, bruises, ripped jerseys and broken bikes.

We heard that a few of the riders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no fans were hurt in the crash.