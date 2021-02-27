Kuna wrestler becomes the 30th wrestler to win four state championships

NAMPA, Idaho — The 63rd Idaho state wrestling tournament will go down as one to remember as Hunter Mitchell made history and a couple of other wrestlers took a step closer to the elusive achievement of winning four state championships.

Hunter Mitchell won state in his first three years of high school, but standing in his way of that final accomplishment was Nathan Gregory of Meridian.

This battle went into overtime and Gregory had Mitchell on the ropes but the referee ruled the wrestlers out of the circle as Gregory almost had a takedown for the win

Moments later it was Mitchell who scored two points with the takedown becoming the 30th wrestler in Idaho history to win four titles.

“I can't explain it, it feels awesome," said Mitchell. "I’m the 30th person in Idaho history to ever win four state titles in a row if that tells you anything.”

This marked the culmination of so much hard work, Mitchell started wrestling at the age of six and his father credited his work ethic and the coaches at Kuna.

“Happiest day of my life right now, I’m pretty excited he earned every minute of it," said Mike Mitchell. "Hunter would go to practice at 5:30 a.m. then go to school then go to practice again."

In the 4A at 126 pounds, Bishop Kelly's Christopher Martino defeated Caldwell's Hunter Bidelman in overtime, Martino has now won three state championships and will have a chance to make it four next year.

In the 5A at 120 pounds, Eagle's Tanner Frothinger won his match 4-0 despite the match being stopped twice because Frothinger was bleeding.

Frothinger capped his win with a backflip and the sophomore earned his second state tile.

“I just knew that I couldn’t let up at all and give him an inch because as soon as you give a good wrestler an inch he will take everything," said Frothinger.

Meridian won the team title in the 5A with Kuna finishing second.

In the 4A Jerome held off Nampa in a very close race for the team title.

For more results click here.