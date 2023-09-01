Kuna Stampede kicks off rodeo on Friday night at Crooked Eight Arena

KUNA, Idaho — Last year, the Kuna Rodeo burst onto the scene winning fan favorite rodeo, top five, and best new rodeo in the Idaho Cowboy Association. It was the first time Kuna had hosted a rodeo since 1949.

"The community came out tenfold and we oversold tickets, so we have more seats this year," said Lini Cheytka, the owner of Crooked 8. "This is technically the Kuna Stampede's first year, although it is the same people that put it on last year."

Last year, the city of Kuna and Crooked Eight worked together to make the rodeo possible, but over the winter the city wanted to keep the Kuna Rodeo while Crooked 8 created the Kuna Stampede, and both events were scheduled for the same time.

This created quite the stir in this rural community with the city receiving death threats as reported by Idaho News 6 Brendyn Jones. The Mayor responded by canceling the Kuna Rodeo, but he's been invited to the Stampede as the fences have been mended.

"The mayor is super supportive. I was just on the phone with him about some social media stuff and he got on it right away to help me," said Cheytka. "It’s unfortunate, but everything is good now, there is no drama."

Gates open for the rodeo at five on Friday and Saturday nights, as this ICA sanctioned event will feature all the usual events with the goal of keeping Western culture alive in Kuna.

"We are really hoping to grow this rodeo and use the money from the non-profit to give back into the community to help young kids that would never have the opportunity to experience Western culture," said Cheytka.

The rodeo will also feature a new event for kids with special needs. At 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, kids are invited out to participate in rodeo events. It's something the Kuna Stampede hopes will grow into its own event.

"They are going to do everything that anybody in the arena can do, just on simulated bulls and horses," said Cheytka. "We've got roping, goat tying, and they can do everything no matter what their exceptional abilities are."

Tickets are available for both nights. Friday night is military night, and on Saturday people are encouraged to wear purple for the Man-Up Crusade to raise awareness to fight domestic violence.

There will be 40 vendors on site and an after-party on both nights. Tickets cost $25 for general admission, but children five and under get in free.