Kuna Middle School teacher arrested for lewd conduct and enticement

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Police arrested 51-year-old Cory R. Gaylor of Nampa Thursday on two felony charges. One count of lewd conduct and one count of enticing a child through the use of the internet.

Police say on Wednesday they received information from a third party that Gaylor had illegal sexual contact with a teenager last weekend.

Investigators immediately began investigating. Officers say Gaylor texted the teen to entice them into having sex over the last several weeks.

Kuna Police say they had gathered enough evidence to arrest Gaylor Thursday morning.

Kuna School District sent the following message to parents:

We are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of charges involving a teacher arrested this morning at Kuna Middle School.



As you may have seen in public reports, Ada County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Cory R. Gaylor and charged him with child enticement and lewd conduct with a child under 16. Mr. Gaylor’s classes include Spanish, Introduction to World Cultures, Advisory and Intervention.



With the arrest, Mr. Gaylor has been placed on administrative leave and will not return to teaching in our school or district pending the resolution of the charges against him.



As you can imagine, this news is concerning for our students and staff. We are putting plans in place to help support our students who may have been impacted by the news and will have counselors available for students to talk to within the coming days. We also ask for your help in talking with your students. If they have concerns that our counseling staff can help with, please let them know that counselors are available.



Please feel free to contact Ms. Shelly Manuel, Ms. Shea Clemens, and Mr. Pete Noteboom at 208.922.1002.



Thank you for your continued support of students, teachers and staff. Wendy Johnson, Kuna School District Superintendent

Gaylor is currently being held in the Ada County Jail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 577-3734.