Kuna Market Village project nears completion

KUNA, Idaho — A passion project of a late Kuna city leader is nearing completion, crews are working to have the Kuna Market Village ready by late June, city staff says.

“This was a vision from Lisa Holland she was our economic development director. We unfortunately, lost her recently in a car accident and we are coming in, our staff , crew, leadership and our mayor Stear to get this finished up to bring this opportunity of an incubator for retail shop in Kuna,” said Chris Engels Kuna city’s clerk.

The 12 unit retail space aims to give small businesses a place to get off the ground. City staff says that's something Holland believed in.

“She led the way with economic development not only for large projects but recognizing that there are small businesses that need that opportunity to grow and expand. Her vision and her goal for this to create a community space that is hosted by a local business that wants a retail front but aren’t quite ready for the brick-and-mortar piece of it yet. This is the step to determine how do I grow, can I grow and what tools do I need to grow,” Engels said.

The city hopes to open the market to the public in late June or early July, right now they are accepting applications from prospective tenants.

“There are a couple of different opportunities they can utilize. They can come in as a seasonal tenant which is having the same unit for the entire season they get a sign up on it. They’re lock in that it’s their space. The other is to have a pop-up retail phase you select a few weekends, three days out of time and you can come in and load up your goods,” Engels said.

Phase two on the project could include adding more units and provide local producers to sell their fruits and vegetables at the village.

“Continue to build it as a hub and as a center,” she said.

Engels said there has been discussion on naming the market in memory of Holland.

“Mayor Stear has talked to the directors and talked to the council and also talked to Lisa's family. Right now, we hear that, the mayor hears that, but most important to him right now is, what does the family want to see. We know they want to see this come into fruition and to life for Lisa and as far as naming or changing the name we’ll be working with her family and we’ll be following their wishes on that," Engels said.

Once the market opens up it will run until October on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

City staff says all small business owners across the Treasure Valley are welcome to apply for the unit by calling 208.387.7726 or visiting the city's website here.