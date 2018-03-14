Kuna High's Unique Way to Protest School Violence

Wednesday will not be a typical day at Kuna High. While students all over the country and right here in the treasure valley are planning a school walk-out tomorrow to protest violence on campus, Kuna is taking a different approach. Students plan to honor the Parkland, Florida school shooting victims and bring awareness to their campus safety.

Senior Jamie Sugai and her friends brainstormed ideas, got more students involved and then asked the administration for permission. "This is a serious topic, and it could happen anywhere, and God forbid it to happen here, but we need to talk about school safety and being kind to one another and preventing this from happening," states Sugai."It was 100 percent generated by the students so when they came to us as something that is controlled and positive, we did embrace it," says Dave Beymer, Kuna High's Assistant Principal.

The Kavemen are building an assembly around the motto, "protect the cave." Students will also march through the halls carrying plaques with the names of those gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The students only have one rule for their event, no politics. "I don't think it's a political issue. I just think people need to be better to each other," says Student Body President Caden Cobb. By emphasizing kindness, the Kavemen believe their campus culture will grow stronger and add an additional layer of protection.

The national walkout is planned for 10 AM Wednesday. There will also be a rally at the Capitol in Boise starting at 10:30 AM. Students who don't feel comfortable walking out of class are encouraged to wear the color orange in support of the safe school's movement.