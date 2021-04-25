Kuna Grange hosts its first-ever community food drive

KUNA, Idaho — Food pantry shelves start to run low this time of year so to help supplement food, the Kuna Grange hosted its first-ever community food drive.

Members placed fluorescent signs all over town Saturday, announcing the food drive. Grange members organized a contactless drive-up and drop-off location in the Grange parking lot as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We noticed that the food pantries were running a little lean," said Robert Gumm, President of the Kuna Grange "and so we spoke with one of the local pantries and said, 'Can we help you support a drive?' and they said, 'Of course, absolutely!'"

While helping those in need is a great cause, Grange members also say this event gave them the chance to get some face-to-face time with the community.

"We can't do much, I mean nobody can do it all, but individually I think each of us, a little help towards that common goal is more than enough," said Gumm. "It builds to be something greater than all of us."