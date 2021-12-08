Kuna Fire Department hosting food drive for holiday season

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser in order to bring food to families in need during the holidays. Typically, the fire department would stand outside local groceries stores, but this year the fundraiser is online.

“Stuff the truck is a food drive that the Kuna Fire Department has done for the past few years,” Kuna Firefighter Brandon Neice said. “Usually, you can find us out in front of a local grocery store trying to get canned food and dry goods donated to the local pantry, but this year is a little different,” Kuna Firefighter Brandon Neice said.

This year donations are being accepted online through a GoFundMe -which has a goal of $10,000. The money raised will go toward filling the shelves with food at the pantry at Ross Elementary and the Kuna Community food bank.

Idaho News 6 Brandon Neice, GoFundMe organizer.

“COVID-19 had a huge impact on not only our community but communities around the globe and it's super important for everyone to step up if they can and do their part to help each other and hopefully we can get through some rough times together,” Neice said.

To view the GoFundMe or make a donation click here.