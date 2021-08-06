Watch
Kuna Days kicks off Friday at Bernie Fisher Park

Idaho News 6
Kuna
Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 13:26:47-04

Kuna Days 2021 kicks off Friday starting at 4 p.m. at Bernie Fisher Park in downtown Kuna. The event will carry over and through Saturday evening.

This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.” Throughout the weekend there will be different local food vendors, events and games for people to take part in.

There will be live entertainment Friday evening and Saturday morning kicks off with a pancake breakfast and Fun Run. Other activities people can enjoy at Kuna Days include a lawnmower race, cornhole tournament and mullet catwalk.

Click here for more information and to see a full schedule of the events.

