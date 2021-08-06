Kuna Days kicks off Friday at Bernie Fisher Park

Kuna Days 2021 kicks off Friday starting at 4 p.m. at Bernie Fisher Park in downtown Kuna. The event will carry over and through Saturday evening.

This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.” Throughout the weekend there will be different local food vendors, events and games for people to take part in.

Come visit us at Kuna Days, beginning TOMORROW!! 🥳💙🇺🇸 Friday, August 6th, from 4-10pm, and Saturday, August 7th, from 7:00am-10:00pm! 🎆 We'll have prizes, library information and more! 📚🎉 Don't miss out on the fun! pic.twitter.com/GP7skBrPgp — Kuna Library District (@KunaLibrary) August 5, 2021

There will be live entertainment Friday evening and Saturday morning kicks off with a pancake breakfast and Fun Run. Other activities people can enjoy at Kuna Days include a lawnmower race, cornhole tournament and mullet catwalk.

