Korean War veterans receive a prestigious medal from the Republic of Korea

BOISE, Idaho — Six Idaho veterans were presented with the Ambassador of Freedom Medal by the Consulate General of South Korea at the Idaho Veterans Home.

This year marks the 70th anniversary on the end of the Korean War which started in 1950 after North Korea invaded South Korea in July.

By July, American troops entered the war on the South Korea's behalf and six veterans who served during that conflict were presented with a medal.

"I can’t believe I got this," said Noel Janko a Navy corpsman." Why in the world did they give us this wonderful thing, I just about fell off my chair."

Member of the Korean delegation mingled with the veterans and thanked them for their service, the Korean War is called the forgotten war, but the Republic of Korea called it a forgotten win.

"This year is a very special year because we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korea U.S. alliance," said Seo Euniji, the Consulate General who traveled from Seattle for this ceremony. "I came here to honor the veterans who didn’t get that medal."

The Korean War lasted three years, but it cost 40,000 American troops before the war came to an end in 1953.

The North Koreans were pushed back across the 38th parallel, South Korea gained new territory and the demilitarized zone that still exists today was created. It also began a long-time partnership with the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

"Nowadays we have a new collaboration chapter beyond the sacred alliance," said the Consulate General. "We cooperate in economy, security and also the issues like Ukraine, climate change or emerging technologies."

The veterans honored were Janko, Air Force intelligence officer Diane Hagen, Eva McAnany of the Air Force, Jerrold Maxwell of the U.S. Army, Harold Maxwell of the Air Force and Harold Watt who was awarded two bronze stars as a part of the Army.

"I was whatever they needed because they didn’t know what to do with women in those days. So whatever they needed at a base, that’s what I did,” " said Diane Hagen who had a hard time remembering that far back. "Oh heavens, it was so long ago. Do you realize that I’m 91?"

This week President Biden met with the Republic of Korea's president to announce an agreement to deter North Korean aggression as tensions still exist in this region of the world, even 70 years after the Korean War.