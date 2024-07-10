Kootenai County man arrested for distributing child pornography

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested 27-year-old Brandon Ove from Kootenai County on July 9 for distributing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child (by possession).

The task force was assisted by Lewiston Police Department, Homeland Security, Moscow Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Postal Inspection Service in their investigation.

The arrest was announced by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Wednesday, July 10.

“The partnerships and interagency cooperation with ICAC investigations continues to grow,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Protecting kids from this kind of horrific abuse and exploitation has drawn allies from every corner of Idaho to keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.