Kohl's store at Boise Towne Square Mall to close by April

BOISE, Idaho — The Kohl's store at the Boise Towne Square Mall will close by April.

It comes as the company announces its 2025 real estate plans, which include shutting down its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in May 2025 when its lease expires and closing 27 underperforming stores nationwide by April.

The San Bernardino facility, which has served as a key distribution hub since 2010, is among 15 EFCs and distribution centers in Kohl’s supply chain network.

However, advancements in technology at newer facilities and the growing ability to fulfill customer orders directly from store locations have allowed Kohl’s to phase out the San Bernardino location without impacting its operational capabilities.

In addition, 27 Kohl’s stores in struggling markets will permanently close their doors by April 2025.

Kohl's corporate says these closures are part of a strategic effort to strengthen the company’s overall business by focusing on its profitable store base, which includes more than 1,150 locations across the U.S. All employees impacted by the closures have been notified.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s CEO. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

Employees have been offered a severance package, and the opportunity to apply to other Kohl's opportunities.