Kohberger defense granted access to officer training records

BOISE, Idaho — The Kohberger defense team gains a small victory after Judge John Judge granted them access to requested training records for some key officers in the case.

In the defense team's motion for discovery, they argued that they need access to the training records of three officers involved in the case in order to understand the methods they utilize.

The first of these officers interviewed witnesses at the scene of the crime and worked on the search for a car related to the crime.

The second officer also conducted interviews with key witnesses who are expected to testify during the trial.

The third officer attended the victims' autopsies and made decisions about which tips to pursue in the case.

The State argued that the information on these three officers was not material to the case, but the defense was granted access based on the precedent set in State v. Cohagan which found that officers often base their testimony on their training and experience.

The State is required to provide the defense with the training documents in question no later than July 14, 2023.