Knot tying helps kids earn Junior Park Ranger badge

LUCKY PEAK - A lot of local kids think being a park ranger is a pretty cool job and they don't have to wait to be a grown up to try it out.

The Idaho State Parks and Recreation's Junior Ranger Program teaches kids how to preserve the environment.

Kids ages six to thirteen just need to earn four stamps to earn their junior ranger badge.

It's easy, too! You can earn two stamps between now and labor day by attending the Knot Tying 101 class at Lucky Peak, which teaches them valuable lessons on safety

"We talk about if we're out hiking and they get lost, or trying to prevent being lost about tying onto a buddy and keeping their boat safe and tying it up properly while they're out on the water," said seasonal park ranger Brianna Ford.

Starting next weekend, new classes about fire safety will be stamp worthy, too.

More details available on their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/idahostateparksandrecreation/