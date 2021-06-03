Kirkham Hot Springs cleaned up, additional dumpsters added to keep site clean after trash left behind

Kirkham Hot Springs has been cleaned up and given additional dumpsters to help keep up the area.

The Lowman Ranger District placed additional staff and volunteers at the location to regularly clean and stock the restrooms, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Two dumpsters are now at the site where visitors can leave trash as they leave the hot springs.

“We want to express our appreciation to the community for stepping in to pick up trash and help us manage this situation.” said Terre Pearson-Ramirez, acting Lowman District Ranger. “We have seen how valuable outdoor recreation is to our visitors and how important those visitors are to our community. We want to do our part to ensure that both have a safe and enjoyable experience.”

U.S Forest Service - Boise National Forest

Visitation at the Kirkham Hot Springs has significantly increased and littering and resource damage has as well, officials say. Anyone recreating in the area should pack in and pack out, be responsible and respectful of others, the Forest Service says.

The Boise National Forest's social media page posted a photo of the hot spring's restroom overflowing with trash in May, prompting officials to remind visitors to "Leave No Trace."